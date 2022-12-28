Sept. 16, 1925—Dec. 20, 2022

WALWORTH—Eunice C. Schaid, 97, of Walworth, WI, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn.

Eunice was born on September 16, 1925 in Walworth, daughter of the late Milton and Lillian (Stroede) Voss of Walworth. She graduated from Walworth High School in 1943. Eunice married her high school sweetheart, William R. “Bob” Schaid on March 24, 1945 in Ardmore, OK where Bob was stationed as a member of the U.S. Army Air Core.

Eunice and Bob moved back to Wisconsin in 1945. Eunice worked out of her home as a Professional Seamstress. She did alterations for Waals Department Store in Walworth for many years and had several private customers for which she did seamstress work. Eunice was an avid quilter and reached her goal of making sure each of her children and grandchildren had one of her quilts. Eunice also served Big Foot High School as its student attendance secretary for many years.

Eunice was a charter and faithful member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Walworth where she taught Sunday school and served on various church committees. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Historical Society of Walworth and Big Foot Prairie. Eunice served as a voting official for the Village of Walworth for many years and was named a Walworth County Outstanding Senior Citizen in 2011.

Eunice was proud that she and Bob were able to travel together to every state in the union at least once, as well as taking several trips abroad. Most of all, Eunice loved her family and always looked forward to spending time with her three children, their spouses, 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her sons: Terry (Susan) Schaid of Walworth, and Tim (Jennifer) Schaid of Verona; her grandchildren: Kellee (Craig) Rollins of Noblesville, IN, Darin (Lisa) Lottig of Lake Geneva, Holly (Jim) Bender of Lake Mills, Alison (Drew Perepell) Schaid of Elkhorn, TJ (Kelsey) Schaid of Aurora, CO, Emily (Bobby) Giannini of Lake Barrington, IL, Andrew (Leigh) Schaid of Portland, OR, Nicholas (Valerie) Schaid of Rockton, IL, Elise (Andy) Anhalt of OR, and Kelsey (Alex) Kirwan of Madison; and her 12 great-grandchildren: Kate Rollins, Quinten Lottig, Charlie, AJ and Lyndsey Bender, Monroe Schaid-Perepell, Declan and Theo Giannini, Henry, Walter and George Anhalt, and Wesley Schaid. She is further survived by her brother, Robert (Diane) Voss of Walworth. Eunice was preceded in death by her husband of 71 years, Bob, her daughter, Lynn (Rick) Lottig of Delavan, her parents, and her sisters: Dorothy (the late Harold) McMillin and Mildred (the late Edwin) Schieve, both of Janesville.

Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home is handling the arrangements for Eunice and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the spring 2023. In lieu of flowers, Eunice’s family has asked that memorials be given in her name to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Walworth.

The family would like to thank the staff at both the Walworth and Lake Geneva campuses of The Golden Years, and the medical and care staff at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn.

For more information call the funeral home at 262-275-2171.