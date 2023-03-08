Jan. 11, 1930—March 3, 2023

GENOA CITY—Eugene “Bud” C. Rush, age 93, of Genoa City, WI, died March 3, 2023. He was born in Genoa City, WI on January 11, 1930. The son of the late Leonard and Lucreta (Frisbee) Rush.

On June 13, 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pell Lake he was united in marriage to Mary Fries.

Bud enlisted in the United States Air Force in November of 1950 after the start of the Korean War. He became a Senior Aircraft Mechanic and Crew Chief. He was honorably discharged in September, 1954 with the rank of Staff Sergeant.

He worked for Harnischfeger Diesel Engine Division for ten years and then International Harvester Construction Equipment Division and its subsequent owners for 30 years, retiring as a Product and Sales Specialist on July 1, 1990.

Bud enjoyed his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and was always building swinging and climbing toys, riding karts and other toys for them. Bud’s passion was airplanes and he loved flying his ultralight.

He was proficient in repairing small engines and lawn and garden equipment. Nothing made him happier than to take anything that was broken and somehow manage to get it repaired. He loved tinkering! He was a collector of everything. He enjoyed traveling and taking bus trips.

Bud was a lifetime member of the Genoa City American Legion. He helped build the Legion Club on Fellows St. A Member of the GenaSnoers Snowmobile Club, a member of the Friday Senior Bowling League and for a long time bowled on the Sunday Night Mixed Bowling League. He was a seven year member of the Brookwood School Board. He was an avid horseshoe pitcher and loved playing Euchre, cribbage and other games.

Survived by his wife, Mary; loving father to: David (Jodie) Rush, Teresa (Tom) Kiefer, Elizabeth Rush, Steven (Shelly) Rush and Robert Rush; grandfather to: Jason (Troy), Michael (Brittany), John (Becky), Matthew (Allison), Benjamin (Caitlyn), Jacob, Katelyn, Noah, Vince (Nicole), Emma, Claudia, Alicia and Faith; seven great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Frances (Percell) Francoeur.

Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 PM at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 148 W. Main St., Lake Geneva, WI. Burial with Military Honors will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City, WI. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the church.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Genoa City, WI is honored to serve the Rush family.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials to Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital, W4632 Palmer Rd., Lake Geneva, WI 53147; Bloomfield/Genoa City Rescue Squad, PO Box 604, Genoa City, WI 53128; Aurora Hospice, 116 N. Dodge St., Ste. 8, Burlington, WI 53105.