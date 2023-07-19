April 19, 1929—June 17, 2023

BRADENTON, FL—Esther L. Stevenson, 94, of Bradenton, FL, passed away June 17, 2023. Esther was born April 19, 1929, in Genoa City, WI, the daughter of the late August and Lydia (Schwante) Tesch.

She is survived by her son, Dale Kessler (Joni); daughter, Sue (Ronald) Wille; stepsons: Billy (Vicki) Stevenson and Roy Stevenson; daughter-in-law, Brenda Stevenson; brother, Clarence (Mike) Tesch; grandchildren: Stephanie Wille, Ronald (Amanda) Wille, Jake Kessler, Brittany and Blake Stevenson, Jonathon (Kylie) Stevenson and Michael Stevenson; great-grandchildren: Catrina and Claire Piska, Thea Wille and Lacey and Chloe Stevenson; nephew, Robert (Jean) Tesch; Esther was preceded in death by her stepson, Kevin Stevenson; sister, Gert Himbaugh and brothers: Herb and Milton Tesch.

There will be no local services at this time. Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 26th Street Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made to www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.