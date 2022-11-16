Oct. 11, 2022—Nov. 9, 2022

The world became brighter on October 11, 2022 when Emmett James Scherrer-Vassos was born in Waukesha, WI. Emmett, age 29 days, sadly passed away in his parent’s arms on November 9, 2022.

Born to Lexus Scherrer and Prokopios Vassos, Emmett very early revealed the same charismatic smile and charm as his mom and the tenderness and easy-going attitude of his dad. He will be meeting his fur sister, Gizzy, in heaven.

Emmett is survived by his parents, Lexus Scherrer and Prokopios Vassos; grandparents, Amy Scherrer, James (Denise) Scherrer, and Ann (late, Gus) Vassos; aunts: Lacey Scherrer, Soula (Bob) Sdralis; and uncle Bill Vassos; great-grandparents: Carol Seitz, James and Holly Scherrer, Chuck (Karen) Hofmann, and Doreen (late, Wayne) Seitz. Emmett has numerous great-aunts, great-uncles, family and siblings.

We would like to thank Children’s Hospital, Milwaukee, 8th floor NICU “Bear Wing” and Cardio NICU, especially Dr. Michael Mitchell and Pediatric Nurses, Lori Radewan, Abbie Roskopt, and Quierra Sample.

Emmett was such a light in our lives. His sweet personality will forever be remembered. To honor Emmett’s memory, the family is holding a Celebration of Life on November 19, 2022 at Schuette Daniels Funeral Home in Burlington, WI. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family is suggesting donations to Ronald McDonald House or Children’s Hospital (Herma Heart Center).

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434