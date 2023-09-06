Ella Mae Ficker

March 14, 1933 - Aug. 18, 2023

SAULT STE. MARIE, MI - Ella Mae Ficker, age 90, formerly of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away on August 18, 203, at MyMichigan Health Center, Sault Ste. Marie, MI, peacefully and without pain.

She was born on March 14, 1933, in Lake Geneva, WI, to Walter A., and Alma Lena (Renner) McLernon.

Ella grew up in Lake Geneva and graduated from Badger High School in 1951. After high school, she began working for Wisconsin Bell Telephone in Lake Geneva.

She met Dean C. Ficker, and married on February 28, 1964, at First Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva.

She continued working at the Telephone Company, and when she relocated to Delavan WI, in 1964, where she worked at a Dental Office as a Secretary and continued to raise her family.

After that, she retired and cared for her husband until he passed away in 1995. She then relocated to Sault Ste. Marie, where she lived with her daughter, Donna, and son-in-law, Dann.

Ella was a member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan; First Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva, WI, and the First Baptist Church, Delavan.

Ella enjoyed fishing, bowling, reading, gardening, cooking for her grandsons, and playing cards, especially Euchre.

Ella is survived by her daughters: Denise Gates, Delavan, Donna (Dann) Remer, Sault Ste. Marie, MI; and son, Dean (Angie) Ficker, Delavan; her grandsons: Derek Gates, Dakota Remer, Cordell Ficker, and Drake Remer; brother, Lawrence (Lynne) McLernon; sisters-in-law: Carol (Robert) McLernon, Whitewater, WI, Judy (Don) McLernon, Hilbert, WI, Dorothy (Richard) McLernon, Lake Geneva, WI.