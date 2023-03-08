Jan. 23, 1961—Feb. 27, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Elizabeth “Liz” Brandl, age 62, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 27, 2023, at Mercy Walworth Hospital in Lake Geneva, WI.

Liz was born on January 23, 1961, in Chicago, IL. Daughter to the late Joseph Frank and Gloria Mae (nee Olson) Brandl.

She is survived by her sister, Barbara (Daniel) DuPless; brother, William Brandl; six nieces and nephews; other relatives, and many friends. Preceded in death by her parents.

Liz was an incredibly hard worker and loved her job and coworkers at Onvoy, where she was employed for twelve years. She loved owning her own home and animals of all kinds, especially her two cats. Liz enjoyed gardening, flowers, and finding a good flea market. She was a simple person who lived a simple life.

A private family burial will take place at a later date at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.