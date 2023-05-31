Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Dec. 8, 1923—May 12, 2023

PELL LAKE—Elinor Cecelia (Yourg) Chesen passed away peacefully on May 12, 2023 at the age of 99. Born in Chicago, IL on December 8, 1923 to Benjamin and Bernice Yourg. Elinor grew up as the youngest of four siblings in Irving Park, IL. During her high school years at Carl Schurz HS, she played saxophone and clarinet in an all-girls band providing entertainment at wedding receptions and other celebratory occasions, each girl earning $2 per gig.

In 1942, she married Frank G. Chesen and in 1949, they moved to Pell Lake, WI and built their first residence, living in the community for 70 years. Elinor and Frank had five children. Their first child, Russell, passed away at age 10 months of pneumonia. The next three children were also boys.

Frank, Jr. lives with his wife Susan in Camdenton, MO, Jeff and his wife Jane live in Prescott, AZ, William “Bill” and his wife Diana live in Punta Gorda, FL, their last child born was finally a girl, Carol, however she passed away at age eight. They are blessed with four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Elinor was first and foremost a loving and dedicated partner, married to her husband Frank for just short of 78 years. Frank passed away in November, 2021.

She enjoyed new challenges becoming a salesperson for World Book Encyclopedia. She obtained a Real Estate Agent license to sell residential properties with Hallmark Realty of Pell Lake.

Elinor and Frank were minority investment partners in Pell Lake Lumber where she was the Office Manager and Bookkeeper for many years. She was a member of Eastern Star and loved to quilt, crochet and knit in her free time. But above all else, she was a loving, nurturing and guiding influence to everyone in her family who forever will greatly appreciate her many efforts and sacrifices.

Elinor and Frank were one of the earliest family members of Trinity Lutheran Church of Pell Lake and their commitment and many contributions of service and leadership through the years have helped this church survive the lean times and grow and thrive to now be a bright and shining light in their community.

Frank kept their plate full with many different volunteer organizing and leadership activities and could always count on Elinor to support him and provide a helping hand. She provided him strength and nourishment in far more wany than nutrition.

She was a bright, kind, loving and gentle woman always thinking of others ahead of herself. She will be remembered by family and friends as a remarkable woman.

The family thanks all the staff at RidgeStone Assisted Living Community in Elkhorn for their compassionate and professional care for Elinor and Frank for the past few years.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 PM on June 1, 2023 at Trinity Lutheran Church, W775 Geranium Rd., Genoa City (Pell Lake). Burial to follow in Bloomfield Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the church.

Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com. The Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory of Genoa City, WI is honored to serve the Chesen family.