LAKE COMO—Elaine (nee Legge) Rehberg, age 100, died on August 16, 2023 at her home on Lake Como, where she has enjoyed the Walworth County lake since 1960.

She is survived by four of her five children: Michael (Monica) Rehberg; Pat (Jim) Riederer; Jane (Dennis Busch) Rehberg; Peggy (Jerry) McSherry. Her daughter, Jule (Bill) Marks preceded her in death, as did her husband, Jack. She had 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.

She and Jack raised their family in Franksville, WI where she enjoyed a teaching career that started in 1943 at the English Settlement School, retiring in 1983 from the Unified School District of Racine.

A family celebration of her life will be held at a later date. She will be buried across the street from where she started her teaching career at the Eagle Creek Religious Society Cemetery near Rochester, WI.

Her family thanks the Aurora at Home Hospice team of caring professionals for their excellent care and compassion. Memorial contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Time is Now To Help, PO Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147.

