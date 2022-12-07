Sept. 24, 1933—Nov. 29, 2022

DELAVAN—Eileen (nee Periman) Loomer, age 89 years, longtime resident of Williams Bay, and currently of Delavan, WI, passed to Eternal Life on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at her residence. Eileen was born on September 24, 1933 in Elkhorn, WI to Gorden and Viola (Hann) Periman.

She married Merle Loomer on May 27, 1954 at Como Community Church.

Eileen was a devoted servant to her family, the community and her church. After all the kids were in school full-time, Eileen served as a teacher’s aide and cook with Williams Bay schools before moving into the banking industry.

Being good with numbers, Eileen worked in bookkeeping with First National Bank of Elkhorn, raising to the level of Bank Officer. Eileen volunteered at Inspiration Ministries helping residents with checkbook maintenance and figuring out challenging balancing issues. Eileen served her church as Sunday School teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, newsletter writer and long-term Prayer bulletin creator.

She is survived by her husband Merle; children: Daniel, Michael (Colleen), Thomas (Anna) Loomer and Lynn (Walter) Clark; her grandchildren: Elizabeth (Jim) Brehm, Micah (Cho-Hee) Loomer, Cassondra (Benjamin) Fuehrer, Annalee (Andrew) Brown, Megan (Seth) Yost, Nathanael (Emily) and Natalie Loomer, Tabitha (Nathan) Orth, Matthew (Natasha) Clark, Drew (William) Lucier, Riley Clark; her great-grandchildren: Madeline, Elijah, Molly, Maysen, Elsie, Daniel, Walker, Callie, Elliott, Theo, Oliver, Lydia, Tatiana, Antioun, Corey, Isabella, Emmett, Ezlynn and Viola; her siblings: Grace Mathews, Linda White, Wanda (Lowell) Sandersfeld and Ken (Betty) Periman. Preceded in death by her sister, brother-in-law, Betty (Gene) Phillips and parents. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Road, Lake Geneva, WI from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. with Eileen’s Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m., Pastor Chuck Cervenka officiating. Private interment at Springfield Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Calvary Community Church-Global Missions would be appreciated.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.