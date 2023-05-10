Feb. 25, 1942—May 4, 2023

FONTANA—Dorothy P. “Dotty” Fitzpatrick, 81, of Fontana, WI, passed away on May 4, 2023 at Holton Manor after a long illness.

Dorothy was born February 25, 1942 in Chicago, IL to Richard P. and Dorothy M. (O’Connor) Pierce, Sr. She graduated from St. Gregory High School in 1960 and Mundelein College in 1963.

She married Jerome B. “Jerry” Fitzpatrick on September 10, 1966, in Chicago, IL. They were married for nearly 49 years until Jerry’s death in 2015.

Dotty started her career as a Teacher in Chicago and went on to be a homemaker, raising her four children, as well as working alongside her husband at Lakeland Computing Services in Fontana, WI. She was an active member of St. Benedict’s Parish which she attended since 1970.

Dotty will be remembered for her phenomenal cooking, knitting, quick wit, and love for her children and grandchildren.

Dorothy is survived by her children: Laura Fitzpatrick, Sheila (Corey) Hayden, Paul (Sarah) Fitzpatrick, and Joan (Kerry) Kimes; grandchildren: Connor Hessman, Henry and Penelope Kimes, and Cole, William, and Rose Fitzpatrick; brother, Richard (Sandy) Pierce; sister, Susan (Doug) McLaughlin; brother-in-law, Vince Benedetto; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerome, her parents, and her sister, Virginia.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at St. Benedict Catholic Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, from 10:00 AM until the time of Mass at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Holton Manor https://www.wisconsinillinoisseniorhousing.org/senior-living/wi/elkhorn/holton-manor/donate or St. Benedict’s Church, 137 Dewey Ave., Fontana, WI.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.