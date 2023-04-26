Aug. 27, 1930—Dec. 9, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Dorothy Ostrander, 92, a longtime resident of Lake Geneva passed away at Arbor Village on December 9, 2022. Dorothy was born on August 27 , 1930, to the late Carl and Harriet King in Cincinnati, OH. Dorothy was one of three children.

Dorothy was a member of the graduating Class of 1948 from St. Mary’s High School in Cincinnati. On July 15, 1950, Dorothy was united in marriage to the late David Todd Ostrander.

Dorothy was a member of the Garden Club in Lake Geneva along with many other civic organizations she was involved in. Dorothy worked as a Medical Office Manager for years and then was a realtor with Keefe Realty for 17 years.

Dorothy was an avid Bridge player and was always on the go but she always made time to be a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She and her husband David loved nature, Door County and traveling together.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, David Todd Ostrander; sister, Elizabeth (King) Nauman, and brother, Carl King. Dorothy is survived by her three children: Stephan J. (Leigh K) Ostrander of Park City, UT, Gregg A. (Kristin K.) Ostrander of Naples, FL, and Cynthia O. (Edward) Hedges of Fort Myers, FL; seven grandchildren: Ben and Lisa, David, Joe, and Gregory, Kevin, and Michael; five great-grandchildren; two step great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Elsie King.

A Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held in the Summer of 2023 in Lake Geneva.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you donate in Dorothy’s name to National Audubon Society.

Service for Dorothy will be held on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting Dorothy’s family.