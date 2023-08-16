Aug. 27, 1937—July 26, 2023

ELKHORN—Donnell “Don” Marshall McGough died peacefully in his sleep at Lakeland Health Care Center in Elkhorn, WI on the evening of July 26, 2023 following a prolonged illness.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Marshall McGough and Mildred Elizabeth McGough; his first wife, Dellanne (Avantaggio) McGough; his sister, Sue Elizabeth (McGough) Veal; and his niece, Mary Elizabeth Veal. Surviving are his wife, Sandra Lee McGough; his sons: Frederick Marshall McGough and his wife, Ana (Tomasino) McGough, who live in Miami, FL, and Jon Andrew McGough and his wife, Anna Therese McGough who live in Glenview, IL; his step-sons: William Raymond Brachman and Bret Lyon Brachman who live in Elkhorn, WI; and his grandchildren: Jayger Tomasino McGough, Isavel Tomasino McGough, Adelle Louise McGough, Kevana Tomasino McGough, Kevin Edward McGough, and Hannah Willow Brachman. Also surviving are Rev. David Lee Veal, his sister’s husband, and his nephew, Edward Marshall Veal and his wife Janet, as well as extended family members across the country.

Don was born in Chicago, IL, on August 27, 1937. In addition to Chicago, the family resided in East Washington, PA, and Atlanta, GA. He attended high school at Northwestern Military & Naval School in Lake Geneva, WI, graduating in 1955. He then earned a Bachelor of Arts degree with an emphasis in Business and History from Vanderbilt University in Nashville, TN. Don also served his country as a member of the U.S. Army Air Defense Command from 1958-1961.

Don met and married Dellanne while both were working at Vanderbilt’s Development Office. He then returned to his high school alma mater in 1964, beginning a distinguished 27-year career as Director of Development and Treasurer, while also serving on the School’s Board of Directors. He settled in Country Club Estates in Fontana, WI, where he raised his family and resided for the next 60 years until his death.

After retiring from NMNA in 1991, he followed his entrepreneurial passion and built and operated Mulligan Time, a sport/entertainment complex including a driving range, 9 hole par-3 golf course, basketball courts, restaurant and pub, and grand pavilion for hosting family/corporate events and picnics.

During his second career, Dellanne passed away after 26 years of marriage. He was then blessed to meet and fall in love with Sandi, to whom he has been married for the past 31 years. Don was a devoted husband, father/step-father, and grandfather. He served the community as a member and President of the Country Club Estates Board of Directors, as a long-standing board member of the Lakeland Health Care Center, and many efforts with Fontana’s Youth Recreation Program. He was also a steadfast friend and neighbor.

Don had a joy for life and living life to its fullest and greatly enjoyed the company of others. When given the opportunity, he shared his love for Dixieland/jazz, dancing, golf, football pools, storytelling (oh, so many stories), puzzles, sunsets on Marco Island, animals, and entertaining or simply relaxing on his prized deck.

A Celebration of Life memorial will be held at a later date.

Donations to Lakeland Animal Shelter in Elkhorn, WI are appreciated. For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.