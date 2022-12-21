Oct. 2, 1938—Dec. 13, 2022

SHAWANO—Donna Jean MacDonald, age 84, of Shawano, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in Neenah. She was born on October 2, 1938, to the late Bernhard “Ben” and Wilma (Egen) Habeck in Shawano.

On June 4, 1985, Donna was united in marriage to Kenneth MacDonald. She worked in the medical field all her life and was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Stony Hill. She enjoyed traveling, spending Monday nights with her close friends, and caring for her cats, including her dear Mutzy. The self-proclaimed matriarch of the family, she will most be remembered for her free-spirited nature and enjoying life to its fullest.

She is survived by her beloved daughter, Cindy Korth; two very special grandsons: Ben (Farran) Korth and Jacob (Amanda) Korth; great-grandchildren, AubrieAnn, Conrad and Crew; brother, Wayne (Janet) Habeck; niece, Krisan (David) Baker; and their children: Claire and Brynn; and nephew, Kevin (Patti) Habeck; and their children: Abby Mosher, Emily and Jack.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth, and her parents.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Swedberg Funeral Home in Shawano with Pastor Scott Ludford officiating. Visitation will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday until the time of service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Stony Hill Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the Shawano County Humane Society.