July 18, 1936—Oct. 26, 2022

Donald Walter Bank, age 86 of Townsend, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022. Don was born to Albert and Emma Bank on July 18, 1936 in Genoa City, WI. As a young man, he left small town Wisconsin to serve in the Army from 1959 to 1963. He served in the Color Guard and was stationed in Europe. Upon returning he met and married his first wife Lynn on June 9, 1962 at St. John’s Church in Slades Corners, WI. They were married for over 40 years until her death in 2005. They had one daughter, Colleen.

He established himself in the Genoa City area originally working for Honey Bear Farm before eventually starting his own business as a house painter. He built a reputation as a hard worker and always had a waiting list of clients eager for his services. His heart was won over by the Northwoods of Wisconsin where he and Lynn began to spend weekends “Up North”—snowmobiling, fishing, hunting, and enjoying time with friends. While most would head South, they would choose to eventually retire in Maiden Lake, WI.

“Retirement” was a slow process for Donny, filled with promises he would be “done next year” for many years before he finally put his ladder and brushes away for good. They spent retirement enjoying their many hobbies and plenty of time with their grandkids. After the passing of Lynn, Don leaned heavily for support from family, friends, neighbors, and most importantly their beloved dog Oreo who was a constant, loyal companion.

Don would meet and marry his second wife, Cheryl on November 8, 2008 at St. John’s Church in Townsend, WI. Their time together involved many adventures including a trip to Hawaii, winters spent in Gulf Shores, and plenty of trips in Don’s beloved Corvette. Donny took great pride in his garden, cooking, and grandkids and like any good fisherman, was quick to brag about all three. Sunday mornings were spent lovingly washing each car before attending weekly church services. He was also a member of American Legion Post 44. He will be remembered as a generous friend and neighbor- someone always ready to lend a hand and share a story.

Don is survived by his wife Cheryl; daughter, Colleen (Daryl) Madaus; Cheryl’s children, Steve (Kelly) Bingenheimer, Ryan (Melanie) Bingenhemier, and Kristy (Joe) Drager; grandchildren, Kayla (Justin), Kyle, Hunter, Trinity, and Nolan. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lynn; siblings, Marion, Harold, Leroy, Lloyd, Lois, Raymond and Ethel. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Townsend from 9 am until the funeral service at 11 am with Pastor Dave Schroeder officiating. Military honors will follow the service. Donald will be interred at St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Slades Corners, WI on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 11 am. Gruetzmacher Funeral Home in Suring is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be expressed at www.gruetzmacherfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank Unity Hospice for the care and compassion offered to Don and his family during their time of need. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church in Townsend in Don’s honor.