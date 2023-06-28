Dolores "Dee" A. McBride

Sept. 9, 1934 - June 19, 2023

ELKHORN - Dolores "Dee" A. McBride, 88 of Elkhorn, WI, passed away on Monday, June 19, 2023 at Holton Manor. She was born September 9, 1934 in Ohio, the daughter to the late Everett and Mary Alice Danals.

She was united in marriage to John "Jack" McBride.

Dee worked for the Lakeland School for over 30 years and loved her time spent with her students. She was a member of Chapel on the Hill in Williams Bay, WI. Dee was a gifted artist and enjoyed gardening. She loved her family and friends dearly.

Dee is survived by her son, Timothy McBride, daughter-in-law, Dawn McBride; nine grandchildren: John, Michael, Chelsie, Kaila, Dalton, Kristina, Kyle, Kevin and Keith, and many great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Jack, and two sons: Michael "Mac" and Patrick McBride.

Private Family Service will be held. Online guest book at www.haaselockwoodfhs.com.