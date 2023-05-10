April 18, 1951—April 24, 2023

HENDERSON, NV—Dianne Marie Rutkoske (Wollinka) passed away peacefully at the age of 72 on April 24, 2023.

Born on April 18, 1951 in Milwaukee, WI, Dianne grew up in Wauwatosa, WI and was a 1969 graduate of Wauwatosa West High School.

As an adult, Dianne attended Carroll College and graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science and Nursing. She worked for many years as a Surgical Nurse in Wisconsin, and in Henderson, NV, where she retired with her husband of 49 years, Tom Rutkoske of Lake Geneva.

Dianne loved to attend concerts with her husband and friends. She was a lover of all animals and had many pets throughout her life, including horses, and many cats. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed sitting outside reading a good book. She was known for her wicked sense of humor, laugh, and beautiful green eyes.

Dianne is survived by her husband of 49 years, Thomas Rutkoske of Henderson, NV (formerly Lake Geneva, WI); her parents, Genevieve Wollinka of Wauwatosa, and James Wollinka (Jeanette) of Tucson, AZ; her sister, Leanne Johnson (Eric) of West Bloomfield, MI; her brother, Scott Wollinka of Thornton, CO; as well as her brother, Mark Wollinka (Karen) of Wauwatosa; brothers-in-law: Bob Rutkoske (Sue) of Leaf River, IL, and Tim Rutkoske (Ann) of Marquette, MI. Further survived by nieces: Angela Hoth (Dave) of Milwaukee, Jill Wentzel (Dave) of Rockford, IL, Christine Rutkoske of Rockford, IL, Emily Kornak (Pierre) of Elkhorn, WI, Claire Rutkoske (Jenny) of Milwaukee; nephews: Nicholas Gundrum (Alexandra) of Menomonee Falls, WI, David Rutkoske of Seattle, WA; great-nephews: Evan Schwartz, Zachary Hoth, Harvey Gundrum; and great-niece, Avery Hoth. Survived additionally by many cousins and friends.

There will be no service.