Jan. 5, 1957—June 16, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—David William Kriosfky, 66, of Lake Geneva, passed away peacefully into the presence of Jesus, June 16, 2023, while in the arms of his wife, Donna.

He was born January 5, 1957, in Burlington, WI, to Kenneth and Carol (Collings) Kriofsky.

David graduated from Wilmot High School, Wilmot, WI, in 1975.

He worked at Twin Lakes Super Value from 1974-1980 as a Produce Manager. He went to accounting school. When the opportunity came along to learn CNC Machining, he took the challenge, just like his father.

David worked for several machine shops throughout the years. He retired from GEM Manufacturing in Kenosha, WI, in March 2023, after 16 years of employment.

On July 23, 1988, he married his best friend Donna (Smith). They had five weeks shy of 35 years together.

David was an avid Packer fan and loved fishing. He loved to go fishing the past 30 years every summer, Sunday night with his friends from CO. This Colorado family became a big part of our family. He also fished with another family when their children were young and they, too, became like family.

He is survived by his wife Donna; sister-in-law, Pam; sister, Kathy; niece Ataya; nephew, Mike and his son, Ambrose; his father’s wife, Peggy and her son, Jeff; also, aunts, cousins, and many friends. He was preceded in death by paternal and maternal grandparents; parents; and his brothers: Kenny and Steve.

The funeral service is Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Rd., Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation from 9:30 AM-11:00 AM, Funeral at 11:00 AM. Luncheon at church following service. Graveside service and burial at Hillside Cemetery, Genoa City, WI, at 2:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Childrens Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN, 38105.

Donna would like to thank Dr. Haider and his team, Dr. Bouinyi, Dr. Mareynch, and Aurora Visiting Nurses. They helped so much with this years’ long journey of cancer.

Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home of Genoa City, WI, is honored to assist the Kriofsky family. Online guestbook at haaselockwoodfhs.com.