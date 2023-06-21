Dec. 27, 1960—June 17, 2023

SHARON—David S. West, Sr., was born December 27, 1960 in Tucson, AZ to Richard L., and Mary L. (Hall) West. He passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at his home in Sharon, WI.

In his early years you could always find David, Sr. tearing up the town with his brothers and brothers-in-law, he loved playing the game of billiards and camping with family and friends.

His passion of doing auto body work was something his older brother Rick instilled in him and he loved doing it up until his final days, Working for Darrell Wilder at the auto body shop in Beloit. You could always find him helping others in need wrenching on cars or tinkering in the garage.

He loved playing with his seven grandchildren and cracking jokes anytime he could find room in the conversation.

David is survived by his wife, Rebecca; his children: Jodi (Rich) McWherter, David (Megan) West, Jr., Bobbi Niesen; grandchildren: Austin, Madison, Jonah, Kora, Addison, Geneva, and Bentley; brothers: Anthony West, Kevin West, John “Chip” West, Richard West, Jr., and Timothy West; sisters: Kathy (James) Tester and Christine West; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Jacky, father, Richard, mother, Mary and his brother, Rick (Charlene) West.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at the Family Worship Center, 1021 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memory Gardens in Lake Geneva.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to: The ALS Foundation, www.ALS.org or the American Heart Association, www.Heart.org

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.