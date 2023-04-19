May 24, 1955—April 16, 2023

TWIN LAKES—David L. Webster, age 67, of Twin Lakes, WI, died on Sunday, April 16, 2023 at Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa, WI. Son of the late Gordon L. Webster and Elsie J. (Skodak) Webster, Dave was born on May 24, 1955, in Mauston, WI.

He worked many jobs throughout his life. Dave was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing.

Dave’s greatest love in life was his family. He had a great sense of humor, hilarious personality, a kind and loving heart, and helped everyone he could.

Dave is survived by two sons: Chad and Jason Webster; sister, Karen (Arthur) Walther; brothers: Daniel (Mary) Webster, John Webster, Mark Webster, and Paul (Delayne) Webster; granddaughters: Emma, Katelyn, and Adrianna; and his beloved canine companions: Marley and Kya. He was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Elsie; brother, James Webster; and grandson, Shane Gordon Webster.

A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM at which time a memorial service will take place. Services at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 620 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI 53181. Online condolences at haaselockwoodfhs.com. Haase-Lockwood & Associates is honored to assist the Webster family.