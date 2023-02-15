Feb. 16, 1967—Feb. 4, 2023

David passed away unexpectedly Feb. 4, 2023 at the age of 55.

David was born Feb 16, 1967 in Walworth, WI, to Nancy (Gregg) and Charles Patten, Sr.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Nancy (Gregg) and Charles Patten, Sr.

David is survived by children: Tyler (Basia), Phoebe, Isaac, Jeremiah (Mary Beth), Aaron (Kelly), Silas, Victoria; five grandchildren; former wife, Julianne Dzicki; siblings: Rhonda (Andy), Don, John (Connie), Charles, Jr.

A memorial gathering will be held at Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home in Baraboo, WI on February 16, 2023 from 1:00-3:00.

The gathering will conclude with a 21 gun salute and the flag folding ceremony.

Donations can be made in David’s memory at Wisconsin’s Endangered Resources Fund. Click through to donate to the State Natural Areas and indicate: in memory of David Patten. https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/EndangeredResources/endangeredresourcesfund.