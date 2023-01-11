Darlene Marie Heidenreich

March 29, 1933—Jan. 5, 2023

WILLIAMS BAY—Darlene Marie (nee Joslin) Heidenreich, age 89, passed away on January 5, 2023 in Williams Bay, WI. She is resting safely in the Lord’s arms, free of pain, and surrounded by her beloved kitties.

Darlene was born on March 29, 1933 in Laona WI, the daughter of Orville and Lavilla (nee Fellion) Joslin and lived most of her life in Racine, WI. She was united in marriage to Richard Heidenreich on September 11, 1954 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Racine.

She graduated from Horlick High School in 1951, where she received the Sanders Award as the Outstanding Senior. Darlene received a Bachelor’s degree in Education from Dominican College and taught at Sacred Heart School and for the Racine Unified School District.

She excelled as a Patent Draftsman, served as Village Clerk in Genoa City, as Town Treasurer for Patch Grove, and Administrative Secretary at Mt. Carmel Care Center in Burlington.

For many years Darlene and Richard spent their winters in Lady Lake, FL enjoying golf, swimming and softball (Darlene was the official scorekeeper). However, Darlene’s greatest love was her family who lit up her entire world.

Darlene was successful in everything she did. She was known for her cross-stitch, drawings, and paintings. Darlene created beautiful cakes and custom (glittery) greeting cards for family and friends, sewed unique Halloween costumes for her children and grandchildren, and baked delicious meals and desserts.

Survivors include the love of her life, Richard; their five children: Daniel (Lifen) Renheidenreich of Coventry, RI, Jean Moore of Greenfield, Kathryn (Lawrence) Hobbs of Williams Bay, Patricia Fisher of Wauwatosa, and David (Patricia) Heidenreich of Fontana; 13 grandchildren: Anthony (Rui) Heidenreich, Colonel Avery (Steven) Schutt, Julie Ren, Austin (Heather) Moore, Tyler (Amanda) Moore, Ashley Hobbs, Eric (Jennifer) Hobbs, Hannah (Anthony) Sylvester, Jonathan Fisher, Rachel, Michael, Jack and Lucas Heidenreich; and 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth (Linda) Joslin; brother-in-law, Bob Everson; and sisters-in-law: Joan Duratny and Joyce Heidenreich. Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Lavilla Joslin, her sister, Nancy (Dale) Kelley, brother, Ed (Carole) Joslin, brothers-in-law: Kenneth William Heidenreich, James Heidenreich, Robert Heidenreich, George (Bernice) Heidenreich, and Paul Duratny, sisters-in-law: Janet (Dennis) Cranley, Karen Everson, Laura Lee Adams-Frees, and Dorothy Shumway.

In honoring her request, Darlene will be cremated. Friends and family are invited to attend her memorial mass at St. Benedict’s Church in Fontana, WI at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, January 13, 2023. A fellowship gathering will follow in the church hall. Interment at Southeast Wisconsin Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, will be announced at a later date.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is honored to be assisting Darlene’s family.