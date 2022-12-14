Nov. 19, 1941—Dec. 7, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Daniel Pieratos was born November 19, 1941 to Dionysius Pieratos and Mary (Fritz) Pieratos. He passed away in his home in Lake Geneva, WI on December 7, 2022.

He lived his 81 years to the absolute fullest, sharing joy and God’s love with everyone he met. His larger than life personality was so warm and welcoming, making him a rare gem, a truly special person with his magical smile and magnetic charm. All his life, Doo Wop Music and concerts were his passion, staying youthful til his last day calling himself an 18 year old forever in his heart and ours.

After Daniel graduated from Wilkesbarre High School in his hometown in PA, he then went to Wilkes College following his passion for Theater. His drama studies led him to Walt Disney World College later in life when he worked for Popeye’s.

Daniel was a Veteran, honorably serving the country as a rocketeer at White Sands Missile Range in AZ and DMZ.

After completing his tour of duty, he moved to Chicago to be closer to his brother Nick and nephew Creighton and niece Pam. His extrovert personality first led him to insurance sales for several years before landing his dream job as a Floor Manager at the Playboy Club in Chicago. As Daniel moved up in the Club’s Management, he got to host all kinds of celebrities, like Morrie Amsterdam, Norm Crosby, Jackie Mason, Henny Youngman, Eric Clapton, The WHO, and so many more. After experiencing success at Playboy, he was recruited for Senior Management of Popeye’s Restaurant at the beautiful lakefront in Lake Geneva, WI where he worked until his retirement.

After retirement, he attended services at Chapel on the Hill, loved listening to Christian Family Radio, and spending time with family, as well as his friends throughout the City of Lake Geneva and past workmates from Playboy Club.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Dionysius and Mary Pieratos, brothers, Nick Pieratos and Spiro Pieratos. He is survived by: Creighton Pieratos, Denis (Louisa) Pieratos, Pamela (Dale) Centanni, Jim Pieratos, Nikki Pieratos, Dani Pieratos, Gabe (Janelle) Centanni, Crystal Centanni, Beth (Frank) Schanenberger, Gloria Avery; and many great and great-great-nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.

Daniel’s wake will be held at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, 515 Center Street, Lake Geneva, WI on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. open to all. His funeral service will be on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. officiated by Pastor Sean Walker from Chapel on the Hill also open to all. His burial service will immediately follow at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva, all are encouraged to join.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes Lake Geneva Chapel is proudly serving the family.