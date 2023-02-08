BURLINGTON—Daniel L. Tiffany, 67, of Burlington, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Bay of Burlington.
Private graveside service was held. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
BURLINGTON—Daniel L. Tiffany, 67, of Burlington, WI, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Bay of Burlington.
Private graveside service was held. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.