July 28, 1963—March 31, 2023

Daniel “Dan” Knull passed away from a recent illness on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Dan was born to Ronald and Donna Knull of Walworth, WI on July 28, 1963. Dan was a graduate of Big Foot Hight School in Walworth, WI. He joined the Walworth Rescue Squad at 18 years old and served as Chief and worked as an EMT of several departments for many years.

Later in life, Dan and his then wife, Lucy opened up Pampered Pup, a dog grooming service. He utilized a mobile van and eventually opened up a brick and mortar salon as well.

He is survived by his parents, Ron and Donna Knull of Walworth, WI; a sister, Deb (Kevin) Heasley of South Beloit, IL; and a brother, Terry (Kristi) Knull of Lake Villa, IL; and two nephews: Benjamin Knull of Lake Villa, IL and Dusten Knull of Schaumburg, IL.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 12:00 PM.

Burial will follow at Walworth Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in honor of Dan at the American Diabetes Association.

For more information visit www.ToyntonFuneralHome.com or call 262-275-2171.