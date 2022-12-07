June 29, 1956—Dec. 1, 2022

LAKE COMO—Daniel Clinton Holder passed away unexpectedly in his home in Lake Como, WI on December 1, 2022, at the age of 66.

He was born on June 29, 1956, in Geneva Township to Robert and Ruth Holder and lived in the area his entire life.

He worked at TSR in Lake Geneva, WI for many years and more recently retired from U.S. Gypsum in Walworth WI.

Dan lived his life to the fullest. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing golf with family and friends, but he especially enjoyed spending time with his grandson Joey.

He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Holly (Shawn); and grandson, Joey Saviola. He is also survived by his 12 siblings: Bill (Helen) Holder, Robert Holder, Howard Holder, Rowland Holder, Valerie Skilling, Melvin Holder, Rosellen (Daniel) Dries, Ruth (Joel) Remer, Devonne (James) Kraemer, Becky (Kevin) Keese, Varl Holder, and Walter (Tammy) Holder as well as many nieces and nephews.

In honor of Dan, a Celebration of Life is planned for next summer.