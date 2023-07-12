Aug. 30, 1941—July 4, 2023

DELAVAN—Daniel T. Billing was born August 30, 1941 in Lyon Township to Charles and Helen (Fleming) Billing.

He passed away on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at his home in the Town of Delavan.

He was very proud of being one of six boys from Troop 137 to be awarded Eagle Scout in 1956. Dan graduated from Williams Bay High School in 1959.

He went on to serve in the Army National Guard. Dan was a Volunteer Fireman with Williams Bay for 17 years. After working for the Village of Williams Bay he started Dan’s Tree Service, a company he ran for 54 years.

He loved to ice fish and was an avid deer hunter for many years. A Brewer fan, a Packer fan, always looked forward to getting on the football pools in the fall.

Daniel is survived by his “steady” girlfriend of 45 years, Lisa Gates; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sisters: Patsy (Ray Clevenger) Kolin and Cindy (Emile) Bouchez; brothers: Thomas Billing and Terrence Billing.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

