Connie Lee (Dobbs) Edens

June 26, 1937—Nov. 26, 2022

FORT ATKINSON—Connie was born in Ontario, WI to Lawrence and Bessie (Hunter) Dobbs. She was raised in Hebron, IL along with her older brother, Richard and younger sister, Bonnie.

Connie was always athletic and enjoyed a variety of sports growing up. She cheered on the Aldon-Hebron Giants when they won the Class C State Basketball Champion in 1955, and she continued to participate in the annual Homecoming Parade until just a few years ago.

Connie spent her school breaks and summers as a nanny for a several prominent families, her favorite and most long term position being with the Shoemakers on the shores of Lake Geneva.

In 1957, Doug Edens met the prettiest girl he’d ever seen and 1960 he managed to marry her. During their courting years Doug and Connie spent their leisure time scuba diving Lake Geneva, enjoying pizza kept warm on the boat motor, water skiing and their winters taking on the area’s new ski hills. They loved any new adventure and sport that looked like it came with an element of excitement.

Connie eventually became a member of the National Ski Patrol, and served with the beloved crew at Majestic Ski Hills for many years. Connie touched the lives of many of Fontana’s youth, as she was an active member of the Mother’s Club of Fontana Elementary School where she helped coordinate the after school ski program, a dedicated Girl Scout Troop Leader, Coach of the Championship Fontana Fillies Girls Softball Team and Coach of the MPC Softball Team, all for many years.

Connie was known to be the first person at the County Club Estates Beach in the spring and the last off in the fall and fulfilled many dreams including, participating in numerous cattle drives in Wyoming.

Connie enjoyed many treasured friendships, the most significant being her best friend, Lynnie (Lynn Ross). They enjoyed garage saling and ladies nights with the neighborhood gang, and got into too many shenanigans to list here . . . just know they enjoyed life to the fullest as best friends should.

Connie and Doug had two daughters: Cheryl and Susan, who spent their childhood by Connie’s side participating in Scouts, softball, swimming, and skiing, confident to this very day that they had the best mom ever. Beyond that she was the most amazing Gram’s to: Sarah, Beth, Ben and Scott, and great-grandchildren: Violet and Braxton, providing the same love, support and acceptance she provided to her girls.

Doug and Connie enjoyed their home in Country Club Estates, Fontana, for 60 years, having moved to Fort Atkinson in 2019 to be closer to their children. The girls feel very fortunate they were able to care for Connie at home, with the support of Rainbow Hospice, which provided the most outstanding care and support throughout Connie’s journey with end stage renal failure. The entire family will be forever grateful.

In lieu of gifts, you may wish to indulge Connie’s passion by supporting Fellow Mortals Wildlife Hospital ( www.fellowmortals.org).

Connie is survived by her husband, Doug; daughters; grandchildren and great-grandchildren mentioned above.

Private Family Services will be held in the Spring. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com.