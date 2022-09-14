LAKE GENEVA - Clyde R. Zink, Jr., age 79, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Clyde was born on December 11, 1942 in Elkhorn, WI to Clyde, Sr. and Arleigh (Bronstad) Zink.

He is survived by his daughter, Kimberely Zink; grandchildren: Nicholas (Kaitlyn) Linhart and Ashley (Kyle) Kordosky; great-grandchildren: Zoey, Ezra, Xavier, Zander, Hunter, Charli and Jayden. Preceded in death by his parents, son Tony Zink, brother Ronald Zink, and sister Barbara Hatcher. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.