May 15, 1938—Nov. 19, 2022

SILVER LAKE—Charles Loth, age 84, of Silver Lake, passed away Saturday, November 19, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Charles was born May 15, 1938, to Raymond and Anna Mae (nee Hendricks) Loth in Silver Lake at Boyles Ice Company House.

His early life was spent in Silver Lake working on the family farm. He graduated from Wilmot High School and went on to Carroll University where he graduated with a degree in Psychology and a Business minor.

In 1992 he was united in marriage to Judy Ann Thurin. Following their marriage, they resided in Silver Lake. He owned and operated Loth Reality as well as Champs Sports Bar and The Cactus Club, both in Lake Geneva, and Good Times 1 in Silver Lake, and Good Times 2 in La Crosse. Charles was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Genoa City.

Charles was an avid Packers and White Sox fan, enjoyed hunting, collecting cars and sitting on the deck of his lake house. He was known as a very kind, generous, and an astute businessman. He was well known for his quick wit and sense of humor. He spoke sarcasm fluently. He seemed to get along with everyone and never met someone he did not like.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was affectionately known as “Bakka” and was truly the rock of the family. He frequently mentioned that “The Lord breathed many blessings upon me”.

He will be missed by his loving and caring wife Judy; children: Scott Loth, Colleen (Joe) Scalise, Carrie Loth, Charles (Stephanie) Loth, Jr., Amelia (Ben) Williams and Raymond (Suzanne) Loth; grandchildren: Adriana (Paul) Heikkila, Christian Scalise, Gabrielle (Nevin) Bens, Brendan Scalise, Veronica (Patrick) Sakolari, Patrick Scalise, Francesca Scalise, Zachary (Molly) Loth, Matthew Loth, Rachael Loth, Ashley (Jeff) Vermeulen, Jackson Loth, Katelyn Loth, Sophia Teppo, Madeline Williams, and Audrey Loth; great-grandchildren: Casey Chapulis, Carter and Avarrie Vermeulen, Giuliana, Elijah, and Isla Bens, Reese Loth, Ava and Olivia Loth and Alessia Sakolari. He is further survived by his sister, Barbara Anne Loth-Van Wanger; nieces: Adrienne Loth, Lindsay (Adam) Melby, Danielle Loth, and Cathy (Wes) Cleary; nephews: Cameron (Melanie) Loth, Jeff Van Wagner and Steve Van Wagner; other relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Gus Loth, a brother, Dan Loth, and a grandson, Jacob Loth.

In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials be made, in honor of Charles, to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Ronald McDonald House.

Charles family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Aurora at Home Hospice Team for all their care and compassion.

Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 3:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home.

Schuette-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory

625 S. Browns Lake Drive

Burlington, WI 53105

(262) 763-3434