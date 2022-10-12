Charles B. Schuren

Jan. 20, 1935—Oct. 4, 2022

GENOA CITY—Charles B. Schuren, age 87, of Genoa City, WI died October 4, 2022. He was born on January 20, 1935. The son of the late Harold and Violet (Spencer) Schuren.

On April 23, 1988, he was united in marriage to Barbara McKenny who preceded him in death on September 1, 2018. He served in the United States Army.

Chuck has spent his entire life doing anything he could for the Village of Genoa City. He was Village President and served for twelve years from 1985 to 1997. He joined the Genoa City Lions Club in 1961 and has been instrumental in every aspect from being President, Vice President, Chairman of the Board and Chairman of Genoa City Days for over 25 years. He strived to make Genoa City a better place. He was also a member of the Genoa City VFW and Genoa City UCC church.

Charlie was also an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed watching every race he could. He always was cheering for his DeWalt driver Matt Kenseth. He was also an avid aviation enthusiast and spent many summers at the EAA Convention.

Chuck was a happy, loving, kind man who was generous to all. He loved everybody and we know he will be missed by everyone.

Survived by his daughter, Heidi Crow; stepson, Peter (Susan) Hoffman; grandfather to: Kara Crow, Holly Green, and Johnathan Green; step-grandfather to: Peter Hoffman, Jr., Bryce Hoffman, Andrew Hoffman, and Nick Hoffman; brother to, Judy (John) Wrzeszcz; brother-in-law to, Jan Schuren. He was preceded in death by brothers Harold “Skip” Schuren, Sid Schuren and Sandy Andreson.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 6, 2022, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, 113 Freeman St., Genoa City, WI. Graveside services will be held on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM at Hillside Cemetery in Genoa City, WI with military honors. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.