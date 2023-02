Jan. 30, 1926—Jan. 1, 2023

MARKESAN—Charlene Magda Johnson, aged 96, formerly of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away Sunday January 1, 2023 at Markesan Resident Home in Markesan, WI.

Charlene was born January 30, 1926, in Chicago along with her twin sister, Charlotte, to Charles and Martha (Dewitz) Hazel. She was united in marriage to her husband, Jim, for over 70 years.

Charlene is survived by her three sons: Scott (Mary-Jo) Johnson of Green Lake, Terry (Pamela) Johnson of Delavan, and Glenn (Judy) Johnson of Lake Geneva. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Many students at the Northwestern Military Academy may fondly remember Mrs. Johnson, who was the Headmaster’s Secretary for many years. Also, a large part of her life was her membership at United Methodist Church where she served as Church Secretary.

Mom cherished summer days spent at the pier on Lake Geneva, always enjoying the sun. Charlene also loved the Chicago Cubs, never forgetting her favorite player, Ernie Banks.

Markesan Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Markesan Community Funeral Home

Community Funeral Homes

Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan