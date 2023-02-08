Oct. 4, 1958—Jan. 31, 2023

LAKEWOOD, CA/GLENVIEW, IL/LAKE GENEVA—Cathleen Hampton, 64, of Lakewood, CA, Glenview, IL and Lake Geneva, WI sadly passed away on January 31, 2023. She was the oldest of 4 children of the late Florence Beaudet Walker and Homer Dale Walker.

Born and raised outside of Los Angeles, she graduated from Artesia High School in 1976 and studied at Cerritos College before starting her career and meeting Glen, her husband of 28 years, at the 1988 Marine Corps El Toro Airshow in Irvine, CA. Cathy and Glen lived together in Huntington Beach and eventually got married beachside at the Laguna Hotel Rose Garden. After the wedding, the young couple moved to Glenview, IL to settle down and raise their two sons, Donovan and Logan Hampton.

Before they got married, Cathy worked in L.A. in the Hollywood entertainment industry at Karl Lorimar Studio as well as in Orange County in the real estate development industry at Lang Financial Group. She continued to work in the commercial real estate industry at Jones Lang Lasalle (JLL) in Chicago. In Chicago, Cathy and Glen founded and grew two IT consulting companies together, RapidApp, Inc., and Equilibrium IT Solutions, Inc.

As a young family, they were often traveling, scuba diving, horseback riding, going to Chicago Bulls games, and boating together with friends and family on Lake Michigan. Many fond family vacation memories were made visiting her family in CA, going to Disney World, shark diving in the Bahamas, horseback riding throughout the country, and sailing together, visiting harbors throughout Lake Michigan and returning from Mackinac Island Chicago Yacht Club races.

In 2014, Glen and Cathy purchased their home in Lake Geneva, WI and became active members of the Geneva National Golf Club. After an early-retirement in 2015, Cathy pursued equestrian studies—her true passion, spending much of her time volunteering alongside horses at equine therapy farms for special needs children and Veterans with PTSD. She also stayed active and enjoyed doing pilates, walking her beloved dogs, traveling extensively, and taking pictures of God’s beautiful sunsets. She was known for being an incredible home-cook with many fan-favorites including an outstanding bruschetta, spinach artichoke dip, chicken piccata, and much more.

A truly thoughtful, kind, loving, and gentle soul, she had an aura of selflessness and embodied what it meant to be a nurturer with every fiber in her body.

Cathy was predeceased by her two parents and younger sister, Daleen Walker Tolmasov. She is survived by her husband Glen; two sons: Donovan and Logan; and two brothers: Bill and Robert Walker.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service/Party was held at The Glen Club in Glenview, IL on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 5:30-9:30 p.m. In the following weeks, the family will hold private ash-spreading ceremonies at sunset in Seal Beach, CA and also in Lake Geneva, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Main Stay Therapeutic Farm, an equine therapy organization Cathy volunteered at and felt strongly about.

Condolences may be shared at www.rtsfunerals.com Palms Chapel.