Aug. 30, 1947—Jan. 5, 2023

WALWORTH – Catherine Rose Streblow, age 75, of Walworth passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at home. She was born in Kenosha on August 30, 1947 to John and Stella (Kolbasnik) Tondryk.

Catherine graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1965. Catherine was united in marriage to Randal W. Streblow on December 24, 1965 in Kenosha. He passed away on October 31, 2011.

They owned and operated Streblow Custom Boats for many years. Cathy was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. She cared deeply for her family and friends. She did this not out of obligation but because of who she was. Cathy was a “Mom” to many.

Catherine is survived by her daughter, Kristine Streblow, of Delavan; grandson, Mitchell Horton, of Delavan; a sister, Mary Rosmann, of Kenosha; and nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great_nephews: John, Judy, Cathy, Frank, Heidi, Kevin, Joey, Levi, Carly, Danielle, Irina, Cristian, Gunnar, Lexie, and Leigha.

Catherine is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Randal; a son, Randal L. Streblow; sister, Judy; and two nephews, Jeffrey and Scott.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, January 13, 2023 at Monroe Funeral Home, 604 E. Walworth Avenue in Delavan. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Friday at the funeral home.

With her love of animals, in lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lakeland Animal Shelter. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com.