Catherine M. Natzke

Sept. 16, 1927—Dec. 12, 2022

LAKE GENEVA—Catherine Marie Natzke (Bolla) passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12th in her Lake Geneva home with her three daughters and family members at her side. Catherine was born September 16, 1927, in Chicago, IL to Anthony (James) and Ida Bolla. She was their first child with two beloved brothers, James and Louie (Audrey) Bolla. Catherine’s love was Lake Geneva and her journey began when she was 9 months old. Her grandparents and parents took a free train ride to the Lake Geneva area, stopping at Lake Como. Her grandparents and father immigrated from Italy and Lake Como reminded them of the “old country”. Her grandparents and then her parents purchased a summer home and this began the Bolla legacy in Sunset Hills. They were one of the originals. Today, their generations have continued the legacy. At 18, Kay started working at Sears in downtown Chicago as a secretary. She knew short hand very well. She attended numerous concerts downtown with her girlfriends. A favorite concert was Frank Sinatra and would share a bag of cherries with her friends. She attended many Germany dances with friends as well. Kay met Leon “Leo” Natzke in 1947 at a bowling alley. Afterward that evening Leon and his buddies came over to her friend’s house, and Leon spotted Kay washing dishes. He just could not take his eyes off that beautiful red hair. She was a bit cautious with him and his friends as they polished off the very limited supply of beer so quickly. They dated and later married on September 16, 1950. Which also happens to be Catherine’s birthday....how romantic!

They started a family on Keystone Avenue with three girls. Donna, Janice and Cathy. In 1965 the family relocated to Glenview and their son “Paul Lee Guy” was born. In 1950, Kay and Leon purchased property in Sunset Hills and started building their summer home together. Leon picked up materials on job sites. Kay pulled nails out of used boards. Four years later their red house on Clearview Drive was ready for their family. Her favorite moments were with her family especially during summers in Lake Geneva. As soon as school was out Kay and children settled in Lake Geneva for the entire summer. Kay enjoyed walking briskly with her friends. They walked 3 miles a day for many years before it was the thing to do. She was a bowler, on weekly leagues, and her highest game was around 250 in her 80’s. She loved it, however her bowling ball seemed to get heavier over the years. She loved music and was a great dance. She would be the first one to start dancing and the last dancer on the floor. She was an excellent shopper (groceries and clothes), always finding great buys. Kay was a terrific mother and friend to all. She stayed up late waiting for the girls to come home after evenings in Lake Geneva and they talked for hours about their evening “adventures”. She was a great cook with the best recipes in her head. There was plenty for all and any friends that stopped by. “Kay’s buffet”, as it was called, was delicious. She was a Jimmy Buffet fan and attended numerous Jimmy Buffet concerts. She was invited on stage to dance with Jimmy at a benefit concert and she stole the show. She loved talking to neighbors and friends. She was Ms. Kay to the neighborhood children.

The last 3 years Kay and Lee lived full time in Lake Geneva. They enjoyed many walks in the neighborhood, Kay with her walker, Lee in his scooter and their dog Trudy leading the way. They enjoyed relaxing on their bench and talking to their friends. They celebrated 71 years of marriage together and each turned 95 years old. They both enjoyed their nightly ice cream cone, watching Andy Griffith and Lawrence Welk. Kay looked forward to her reunion with her beloved husband Leon and son Paul.

She is survived by daughters: Donna Rosenquist, (Kurt), Janice Sokolik, (Steve), Cathy Mierow, (Jeff); grandchildren: Eric, Matthew, Emily, Steven, James, Michael, Catherine, Cara, Michael, and Kate; ten great-grandchildren and one more on the way. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Leon; son, Paul; granddaughter, Anna; two siblings; (Jim and Louie) and her father and mother.

Visitation is at Derricks Funeral, Lake Geneva, WI on Wednesday, December 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Services for Catherine will be held on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 10:50am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation in Catherine’s name to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. A link has been provided on the funeral homes website at www.derrickfuneralhome.com. We are so fortunate and proud of our Mom, Catherine (Kay). We love you and will miss you Mom.

