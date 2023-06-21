Dec. 9, 1926—May 23, 2023

BURLINGTON – Carol Uetzmann, age 96, of Burlington passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at home into the welcoming arms of her Lord and Savior. She was born in Manitowoc, WI on December 9, 1926 to Herbert and Myrtle (Heidmann) Raduenz. Carol graduated from Lincoln High School with the Class of 1945 and went on to attend the University of Wisconsin–Whitewater.

Carol was united in marriage to Paul Uetzmann in Manitowoc on July 2, 1950. Paul passed away on April 12, 2017.

Carol had a zest for life and was passionate about many things. She took great pride in her many flower gardens keeping them in beautiful presentation from season to season, frequently transplanting her plants for a more pleasing display of color. She worked tirelessly to keep them weed free and healthy.

The birds and animals that visited her home were welcomed with whistles and daily bird food. Their feeding routines and habitats were well documented.

Carol enjoyed golf and was still a competitive doubles tennis player at age 94. Her competitive spirit carried over to her love to play bridge with her dear friends, and games of doubles or multiple solitaire games with the girls in the family. She continued her competitive nature with games of Chinese Checkers which were a family ritual with Gigi (Great Grandma). She excelled at the game and both daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren can attest to her expertise! She remains the gold medalist of the game.

Carol was a multi-talented lady. She was an admirable wife and mother devoting her life to her family above all.

Her talents included a wide range of activities. She was a seamstress sewing clothing for her family including wedding dresses. She upholstered many pieces of furniture, had a decorator’s eye, was a potter, and considered herself a “household engineer”. The numerous landscapes she painted in various mediums are displayed throughout her home and that of her family. Simply put her home inside and out is a portrait of her talents and love of nature from the nurtured rainwater fed plants that flourished inside amidst her creations to the beautiful gardens that surround her home.

More important than all her talents was her faith in God. Carol was a forty year plus member of Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Delavan. She demonstrated her devotion by her regular church attendance rarely missing a Sunday worship service and singing in the church choir for many years. It was her pleasure to make the twenty-five mile drive from Lyons to Delavan on a Sunday morning for the 8:00 AM service. That will no longer be necessary as she is already there.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Joan (Joe) LeRoy, of Oshkosh; five grandchildren: Erin (Justin) Klump, Andy (Kelly) Pordon, John (Danielle) LeRoy, Kelly (Jameson) Pelkey, and Lauren (Jared) Sporrer; 13 great-grandchildren: Bennett, Harlow and Bowie Klump, Quinn, Cashton, and Lincoln LeRoy, Brandon, Garrett, and Ashton Pordon, Vivian and Madeline Pelkey, and Charlie and Piper Sporrer; son-in-law, Dennis Pordon; sisters-in-law: Mary Anne Raduenz, Judy Uetzmann Polster, and Priscilla Uetzmann Coxton.

Carol is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; a daughter, Jean Pordon; three brothers: Russell, Lyle, and Erle Raduenz; sisters-in-law: Shirley Raduenz, Gladys Raduenz, Lucille Raduenz; and brothers-in-law: Bob Levendusky and Peter Polster.

A Memorial Service Celebrating Carol’s Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 416 W. Geneva Street in Delavan with a luncheon to follow. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Saturday at the church.

Memorials can be directed to Our Redeemer Lutheran Church. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com.