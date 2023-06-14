Carol M. Allred

April 18, 1939—June 2, 2023

MCHENRY, IL—Carol M. Allred, a shining beacon of love and positivity, passed away peacefully at home on June 2, 2023, in McHenry, IL. Born on April 18, 1939, in Wayne County, MI, Carol’s life was a true testament to the power of love, family, and adventure. She was the glue that held her family together and a selfless, friendly, and loving individual whose memory will continue to inspire all who knew her.

As the matriarch of a large and loving family, Carol was the proud mother of: Ron (Kim) Foren, Cheryl Wells, Jim Foren, Wanda (Don) Robertson, Kimber (Matt) Chase, and Sandra Dietschweiler. Her legacy of love and devotion will live on through her 27 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. Carol was also a beloved sister to: Winifred Tremblay, Delores Tremblay, and Deborah Strine; and a cherished aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her lasting impact on their lives will be a source of comfort and strength for the entire family.

Carol was predeceased by her devoted husband, Richard L. Allred, whom she married on September 30, 1978. Together, they shared a life full of love, laughter, and adventure until his passing on December 10, 2014. Carol was also predeceased in death by her children: Daniel Foren, Terry Owens, Walter Allred, and Bonnie Allred. Also predeceased in death her parents, Napoleon J. Tremblay and Bernice C. Weaver; and siblings: Joyce Tremblay, Barbara Walker, Sharon Sizemore, Wilifred Tremblay. Their memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved them.

A dedicated mother and homemaker, Carol’s primary occupation was nurturing and supporting her family. Her unwavering love and commitment to her loved ones were evident in every aspect of her life.

Carol’s interests and hobbies were as diverse and colorful as her personality. A lover of slot machines, her family affectionately dubbed her the “Slot Machine Bandit” due to her incredible luck. Carol also had a passion for collecting wind chimes and music boxes, finding joy in their melodic sounds and intricate designs.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Carol’s name to your local food bank.

Arrangements entrusted to Justen Funeral Home & Crematory. For more information, please call the Funeral Home at 815-385-2400, or visit www.justenfh.com, where friends and loved ones may share memories of Carol on her tribute wall.