Nov. 18, 1930—May 7, 2023

FONTANA—Carol J. Lobdell passed away peacefully in her home on May 7, 2023. She was 92 years old.

Carol was born in Minneapolis, MN on November 18, 1930. Her family moved to Elgin, IL when she was eight years old. She graduated from Elgin High School in 1948.

Carol then spent four happy years at Beloit College, where she was actively involved in the theater program and a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. Carol went on to graduate from Beloit in 1952 with honors and as a member of Phi Beta Kappa. After graduating, Carol worked as a teacher at Rockford High School for several years.

During her time at Beloit, she met her husband Jess W. Lobdell. Jess and Carol had a long happy marriage. In 1958, they moved their family to Fontana WI, where they would live for the remainder of their lives.

Together, she and Jess raised five children and a foster daughter, along with a menagerie of dogs, cats, horses, and even an elephant. They would also later be blessed with 19 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Carol was an active member of the community and served on the board of the Fontana Public Library for 33 years. In 2004, she received the Citizen of the Year Award for her outstanding service to the community.

She loved nature and could often be found walking through the woods in her backyard, feeding the local birds and critters, and—above all—spending time at her beloved lake. Carol will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

A celebration of Carol’s life will be held at the Country Club Estates Beach on Friday, June 9, 2023 from 3:00-6:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the Fontana Public Library or the Open Arms Free Clinic.