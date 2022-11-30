Carl L. Woodward

Jan. 9, 1929—Nov. 23, 2022

MENOMONEE FALLS—Carl “Mr. Dilly” L. Woodward, 93, passed away peacefully at home early on November 23, 2022.

He was born January 9, 1929, in Crookston, MN, the son of George and Beulah (Beck) Woodward.

He served his country proudly in World War II with the U.S. Army, the Korean war with the U.S Air Force, and was a member of the National Guard. Carl graduated from Dunwood Industrial Institute in 1956.

He was a charter member and past President, ‘87 and ‘88, of the Lake Geneva Kiwanis Club, and a member of the Lake Geneva Masonic Lodge #44 for 70 years.

He met his first wife, Carole Rundhammer, in Star Prairie, WI where they attended grade school. Their friendship grew over the years and on May 22, 1954, they were married and started a family soon after.

Together they owned and operated the Dairy Queen in Lake Geneva, WI for 30 years and were blessed with four children. Carole preceded him in on death May 24, 1986. He later married Maria Vogelmaier on October 14, 1989, and moved to Menomonee Falls. They enjoyed traveling, spending time with family, and creating many lasting memories together.

Carl is survived by his wife Maria; his brother, George (Phyllis) Woodward of Tahlequah, OK; his four children: Carla Woodward of Elkhorn, WI, Chris Woodward of Ewa Beach, HI, Chet Woodward of Elkhorn, WI, Craig Woodward (preceded in death); and Maria’s three children: Dr. Martina Voglmaier of Arlington, MA, Anna (Bob) Reed of Milwaukee, WI, and George Voglmaier of Menonomee Falls, WI. He is also survived by his seven grandchildren: Christina Rygula, Clarissa Honkan, Melissa Woodward, Joshua Woodward, Crystal (Joseph) Jones, Jasmine (Abraham) K-aloha, Craig (Colleen) Woodward; and his nine great-grandchildren: Eithan L., Corbin and Cyia S., Annesa and Alexzander L., Olivia, William and Quinn J., and Jasabella K; his niece and nephews: Tom (Beverly) Woodward, Lois (Bryan) Varenkamp and Don (Joan) Woodward. His legacy will surely live on for generations.

A visitation will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. and funeral service Friday, December 2, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Both will be located at the Lazarczyk Funeral Home, 515 Center St., Lake Geneva, WI. Burial to follow with full military honors at the Oak Hill Cemetery in Lake Geneva.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made in Carl’s name to The Fisher House of Wisconsin, PO Box 13768, Milwaukee WI 53213-0768 or online at www.fisherhousewi.org. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Steinke Chapel of Lake Geneva, is proudly serving the family.