DELAVAN—Briana L. Thompson, 22, of Town of Delavan, WI died unexpectedly in an auto accident in Fond du Lac County on Sunday, February 19, 2023. She is the daughter of Carl G. and Diana P. (Malzahn) Thompson. She graduated from Williams Bay High School with the Class of 2019.

She was studying Neuroscience/Pre-Optometry at Lawrence University Appleton, WI. Briana worked at Pearle Vision as an Optician/Optometric Technician. She was high honors student both at high school and college. She enjoyed photography, playing guitar and spending time with her dog, Max.

Briana will be greatly missed by her parents, Carl and Diana; her brothers: Andrew Thompson of Lake Geneva, WI and Christopher Thompson of Williams Bay, WI; her paternal grandmother, Muriel Thompson; and by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Clarence Thompson and her maternal grandparents, Donald and Barbara Malzahn.

Celebration of Life gathering of family and friends will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory 730 N. Wisconsin Street Elkhorn, WI.