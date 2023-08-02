June 27, 1987—July 21, 2023

HEART PRAIRIE—Brian Allen Baker, “Bud”, 36, of Heart Prairie, WI passed unexpectedly on July 21, 2023 in a tragic accident.

Born on June 27, 1987 in Elkhorn WI to his loving parents, Brian Baker and Julie (Johnston) Mraz. Bud immediately filled the lives of those around him with love and energy. From the beginning he had an infectious smile although mischievous at times it could always fill a room with light and positivity. No matter the situation he would find a way to make you laugh whether you wanted to or not and without hesitation Bud would be there to help anyone in need.

Bud was a son, brother and an uncle to a niece who adored him. He worked for Brogan & Patrick Mfg. Corp. for the past eight years.

When he wasn’t working he was outdoors. He loved being on the water whether he was hunting, fishing, boating or just simply splashing around but he also loved his home and spent many of nights on the roof watching the sunsets.

He had a need to tinker and to keep busy and everything could be rebuilt or fixed in his mind even the most impossible of things. The only time you’d catch him sitting still was when the Green Bay Packers were playing. He made sure to live life to the fullest and was never afraid to try new adventures. Bud always wore a white t-shirt, no matter how dirty he knew it was going to get along with shorts and his hands were always dirty and his feet always bare.

He was and forever will be loved by many and while his passing has changed the lives of those that knew him forever. The time we all got to spend with him and the memories we created will keep his smile shinning on and his love of life will continue with each adventure we take and each sunset we watch.

Bud is mourned by many including his parents: Brian (Tracie) Baker, Julie (Mickey) Mraz; his sister, Bridgett (Adam) Zerbach; his niece, Ella Logterman; his uncles: Bill Baker and Phil Johnston; his grandma, Lois Mraz; his girlfriend, Katie McCool; his beloved dogs: Bentley and Oakley; along with many cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Al and Janice Johnston, his paternal grandparents, Allen and Ruth Baker, his grandpa, Robert Mraz, his uncles: Steven Baker, Marty Baker and Paul Baker and his aunt Dawn Johnston.

A visitation will be held Monday, July 31, 2023 at Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home in Delavan, WI from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Please wear your white T’s, your Packer gear, shorts, jeans whatever you feel comfortable in or reminds you of Bud. A burial and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.