Nov. 23, 1945—Dec. 12, 2022

GENOA CITY—Bonnie Jean Cinefro, age 77, of Genoa City, WI, died December 12, 2022. She was born in Lake Forest, IL on November 23, 1945. The daughter of the late Robert and Mabel (Woxberg) Reh. On March 20, 1965 she was united in marriage to Ralph Cinefro.

During her life she was a member of the United Church of Christ Church in Genoa City, WI where in her early years she taught Sunday school. She made food for the Genoa City Fire Dept after calls. She worked at PFI Fashions and Robinson Bait and Tackle over the years. Bonnie also was a waitress at Jan’s Restaurant. She had a collection of Bee and Pig collectibles.

Survived by her husband, Ralph; mother to, Tammy Potakey; grandmother to: Dominick Cinefro-Prelis (Chaminda Prelis), Darrick McCarthy (Natasha), Isabella Potakey, Harrison Potakey. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Traci McCarthy and brother, Duane Reh.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, December 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the Haase-Lockwood & Associated Funeral Home, 113 Freeman St., Genoa City, WI. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until the time of services. Online condolences Haaselockwoodfhs.com.