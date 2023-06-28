Bob Neofotistos

Nov. 3, 1935 - June 18, 2023

LAKE GENEVA - Bob Neofotistos, 87, of Lake Geneva, WI, passed away peacefully on June 18, 2023. Bob was born on November 3, 1935, in Greece, to the late Demitrios and Flora (Prosinou) Neofotistos.

On September 13, 1959, Bob married Helen Virginia Bombolis in Waukegan, IL. Bob was a devoted husband to Helen and a loving father to the four children they shared together.

Bob spent many years of his life working as an Operating Engineer and was known for being able to fix just about anything mechanical.

He enjoyed fishing, gardening, cheering on his favorite sports teams; the Green Bay Packers and Yankees, and serving as an active member of the United Methodist Church in Lake Geneva, WI.

Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen; his four children: Eva Woosley, Edith (Eda) Lotz, Jim (Jessica) Neofotistos, Karen Nyara; his two sisters: Georgia Vatistas, Christine (John) Stefanakos; his seven grandchildren: Amber (George), Victoria (Trevor), Dustyn, Mae, Bob, Nikos, Eleni; three great-grandchildren: Grace, Maeve, and Mara. His God daughter, Crisouli Tsaglis. He will surely be missed by Kim Lotz who also thought the world of him while also sharing their love of sports together. He will be greatly missed by his nieces and nephews and extended family members and friends that thought the world of him. Bob and Helen were

so very proud of their home in Lake Delton (Wisconsin Dells) while enjoying the fun times and memories with family and good friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Flora and Demetrios; his loving step-mother Evanthea; his brother, Nicholas; his brother-in-law, Savas; his son-in-law, Ken Nyara; his grandchild, Dexter; and great-grandchild, George "Bubs", Jr.

Bob's services will be held Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. with the funeral service immediately to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Bob's name can be sent to the United Methodist Church in Lake Geneva, WI.

