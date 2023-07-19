May 2, 1951—July 14, 2023

DELAVAN—Beverly M. Derge was born May 2, 1951 in Woodstock, IL to Harold F. and Marie B. (Feltz) Morris. She passed away on Friday, July 14, 2023 in Bloomfield, WI.

Beverly worked for Watlow Mfg. in Richmond for 31 years before her retirement. She was a loving, caring, and generous person, who was a great listener. She loved to crochet and knit. She currently served on the East Delavan Union Cemetery Board.

Beverly is survived by sisters: Elsie Munson, Shirley Cassens, and Vivian Peterson; brothers: Harold M. Morris, Arthur C. Morris, and Walter (Pat) Morris; her best friend, Randy Hicks; as well as many nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at Toynton’s Walworth Funeral Home, 328 Kenosha St., Walworth, WI from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Memorial Service at 7:00 PM. Private burial will take place at a later date at East Delevan Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704

Hagerstown, MD 21741 or visit www.donate.cancer.org.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.