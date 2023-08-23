Aug. 24, 1930—Aug. 15, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Beverly Ann Peacock (nee Bendorf), 92, of Lake Geneva, WI, peacefully passed to eternal life on August 15, 2023, in Waterford, WI.

Beverly was born on August 24, 1930, in Wisconsin, to the late Leta Mae (nee Gelbach) and John Ernest Bendorf. She was united in marriage to Eldon Peacock in 1948.

Beverly is survived by her children: Bruce (Susan) Peacock, Betsy (Louis) Tobin, and Cathy (Bill) Becker; grandchildren: Bryan (Cindy) Peacock and Christopher Becker; great-grandchildren: Aiden and Brianna Peacock; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends. She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Eldon, who passed in 2012, as well as ten siblings and her parents.

A devout volunteer and church member, Beverly dedicated her life to service. She loved gardening and traveling, especially spending time in Florida. Beverly was a loyal friend, neighbor, and community member. She shared her time babysitting, cooking, and caring for others.

Private family services will be held at Roselawn Memory Gardens, and Beverly will be laid to rest with her husband, Eldon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Immanual Lutheran Church or Aurora at Home Hospice.

Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes of Lake Geneva is proudly serving the family.