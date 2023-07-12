Feb. 28, 1937—July 6, 2023

Beverly Ann Kummer, 86, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 6, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Beverly was born in Chicago, February 28, 1937 to parents Albert and Anna (Ehardt) Schmaedick, the second oldest of five children.

Beverly and George Kummer were united in marriage in Chicago, March 3, 1962 and enjoyed 60 happy years of loving marriage until George’s passing in November of last year.

Bev and George were blessed with two loving children, Michael, deceased April 20, 2020 and Donna of Delavan, WI. They had two grandchildren: Amber Westerfield of Germantown, TN and Anna Piscopo of Germantown, MD and eight great-grandchildren: Owen, Hailey, Kiley, Landon, Sophia, Marilyn, Marley, and Steven.

Bev attended Notre Dame High School in Chicago and went on to earn a Home Economics degree from University of Illinois, Champaign.

Bev and George began their married life living in a modest apartment on Kedvale Avenue in Chicago. Later in life they would own a home in Mount Prospect, condos in Palatine and Williams Bay, a new home in Williams Bay and a final move to Golden Years Retirement Village. Beverly worked as Manager of the Yard Goods Department at Sears and Roebuck for many years, then for Unocal Oil Company, the YMCA, and finally for a church clothing out reach. She was a skilled seamstress, sewing many of her own clothes. One of her proudest accomplishments was sewing a complete suit for George.

Many wonderful days were spent at the Kummer family lake house at Williams Bay. Bev and George were very active members of the Lake Geneva Yacht Club, spending much time on or near the water.

Bev is survived by her daughter, Donna; grandchildren: Amber and Anna; eight great-grandchildren; three brothers: Gerald (Betty Jo) of Albany, NY, Albert (Radha) of Kapaau, HI, and John (Jacqueline) of Darlington, WI; and sisters-in-law: Mary Jo Schmaedick of Eugene, OR and Jean Kummer Palmer of Woodstock, GA; and a very special niece, Kirsten Platte, who tirelessly provided emotional support and help with Bev and George’s business affairs. Bev was preceded in death by her husband, George, her son, Michael, and a brother, Ronald.

Beverly was a loving mother, and being the only girl in the family, a very special sister to her brothers. She was a second mom in many instances and always had a shoulder to lean on and a sympathetic ear.

A special thank you to Nancy, Jenny, Ally, Britney, and Scott for all the rides they provided for”“Miss Beverly”, the entire staff at Golden Years and Aurora Hospice who were so very kind and caring during Bev’s final days, Pastor Chuck for bringing Bev to know Jesus Christ as her personal Savior. We appreciated his caring heart and many visits to both Bev and George in their times of need.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Calvary Community Church, N2620 Harris Rd. at Hwy. 50 in Williams Bay from 10:00 AM until the time of service at 11:00 AM. A private family burial will take place at Ridgewood Cemetery in Des Plaines, IL.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society at www.donate.cancer.org or by mail to American Cancer Society, PO Box 6704, Hagerstown, MD 21741.

For more information call Toynton Funeral Home at 262-275-2171.