May 23, 1927—March 2, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Betty S. Lorenzi, 95, passed away with her family by her side on March 2, 2023, at her son’s home in North Carolina.

Betty was born on May 23, 1927, to the late Garvin and Matilda (Jennings) Shields in Brooklyn, NY. After narrowly missing the Olympics in swimming as a young adult, Betty decided to take up synchronized swimming.

While working as a synchronized swimmer in the Dominican Republic, she met her late husband, Henri Lorenzi, and was united into marriage in 1956. From there, the two began to grow their family and continued to travel, living and working in luxury hotels all over the world with their daughter, Betsy, and two sons, Charles and Garvin.

Eventually, Betty and her family settled in Lake Geneva where she worked as Social Director for the Playboy Club. She remained in Lake Geneva the remainder of her life, splitting her time between North Carolina and Wisconsin.

Betty’s love for the pool never diminished and she returned to club swimming after a 50 year hiatus from the sport. Betty was a highly accomplished and decorated Masters Swimmer. She successfully managed to break numerous World Records during her almost 25 year career, including every individual backstroke event for 84-89 and 90-94 age groups. She was also recognized by the International Swimming Hall of Fame as one of the top “Masters Swimmers of the Year” in 2017.

Betty is survived by three children: Betty “Betsy” B. Bruggner (Robert), Charles B. Lorenzi (Jill), and Garvin “Guy” V. Lorenzi; four grandchildren also survive Betty: Robert V. Bruggner, Jr., Phillip A. Bruggner, Henri A. Lorenzi , and Elizabeth M. Lorenzi; nieces and nephews include: Constance Herrick (Wayne), Peter O’Connor, Judy Luther, Jan Beardsley (Jeff) and Lee Delano (Mike); grand-nieces include: Alyssa Priest (Brian) and Christa Herrick.

Services for Betty will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 13, 2023 from the hours of 2:00 p.m. till 5:00 p.m.

To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more than honored to be assisting Betty’s family.