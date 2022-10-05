Betty A. Monteith, our loving mother and wife, aged 83 years, passed from earth to heaven on September 8, 2022, in Great Falls, Montana. She watches over us and rejoices in eternal life with God.

Betty was born, grew up, and completed Racine Teacher’s College in Wisconsin. This tall, redhaired, fun-loving, woman caught the eye of former farm boy and U.S. Air Force man on Valentine’s Day. After a year of teaching, she married Howard Monteith. Betty and “Monty” were blessed with four children: Mark (Franki) Monteith of Washington, Linda (George) Mackie of Washington, Julie (Ronald) Korb of Great Falls, and Scott (Tammy) Monteith of Texas. Fifty-three family life years were spent at the Adobe Drive house our mother made into a loving home. Grandchildren added to life’s blessings, Raylene, Craig, Katherine (Jordan), Kristina (Mikele), Tayler (Christian), Kyle, Casey (Werner) and Thomas; as well as two great-grandchildren, Calloway and McKenna. Betty’s love of family was deep and meaningful.

She was an involved and nurturing mother, a committed hospital auxiliary leader, and was devoted to the Catholic faith. She was a forever Packers fan, angel collector, baker of desserts, artist crafter, and silly prankster. Betty loved travel. Her favorite place was Rome. Now, Betty is on the BEST trip ever!

She is survived by her husband of 62 years; children; grands; as well as a brother, Joseph (Barb) Spiegelhoff; sister, Susan (Thomas) Bielas of Wisconsin; and nieces and nephews.

Mass of the Resurrection and Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish (201 44th St S in Great Falls) and will also be live-streamed at holyspiritgf.org. Condolences may be shared with the family online at www.SchniderFuneralHome.com. Donations may be made to the Great Falls Rescue Mission in memory of Betty Monteith.