Bernard William Hackbarth

Aug. 12, 1936—June 2, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Bernard “Bernie” William Hackbarth, 86, passed away on June 2, 2023 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center in Elkhorn, WI, surrounded by family. He was born in Bristol, WI on August 12, 1936 to Arthur and Florence (Krahn) Hackbarth. In 1957, he married Janet Morman and together they raised seven children.

He worked at Gage Marine in Williams Bay, WI for 40 years, eventually becoming the Vice President and General Manager before his retirement in 2003. He was also a former member of the National Guard.

In his free time, Bernie was the ultimate car enthusiast; he liked drag racing his yellow truck, attending car shows, working on cars, and tinkering with anything mechanical—including the two boats he kept on Geneva Lake, one a wooden Chris-Craft from the 1940’s. Bernie also enjoyed deer and pheasant hunting, as well as snowmobile racing and trail riding, and participating in the local snowmobile club.

He was the go-to person for any needed repair. He made numerous visits and received an endless number of phone calls from the whole family whenever there was a problem, no matter how big or small the issue. The family catchphrase became, “If Dad/Grandpa can’t fix it, no one can!”

A survivor of prostate cancer and a 15-year survivor of pancreatic cancer, Bernie earned the nickname of “Superman.” He was kind, patient, selfless, and will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Bernie is survived by Janet, his wife of 65 years; and children: Michael (Janet) Hackbarth, Kirk (Suzanne) Hackbarth, Eric (Ruby) Hackbarth, Kristin (Jon) Erwin, Susan Fleischer, Linda Dyer, Julie (Rich) Larson; and sixteen grandchildren: Matthew Hackbarth, Jonathan (Caity) Hackbarth, Kaitlin Hackbarth, Sara Hackbarth, Anna Hackbarth, Kyle Hackbarth, Crystal (Joe) Della Bianca, Alexander (Amanda) Erwin, Blake Erwin, Zachary Erwin, Ashley (Mohammed) Benyamina, Cody (Brandy) Fleischer, Rachel Dyer (Logan Goral), Nathan Dyer, Lucas Larson, and Lane Larson; he is also survived by six great-grandchildren: Penelope Hackbarth, Lillian Della Bianca, Willow Della Bianca, Naseem Benyamina, Annabelle Fleischer, and Beau Fleischer, and many nieces and nephews. Bernie is preceded in death by his mother and father, as well as his siblings: Kenneth, Donald, Joyce, and Margery.

