April 3, 1946—Jan. 16, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Bernard “Bernie” J. Williams, Jr., 76, of Lake Geneva, WI passed away at his home on January 16, 2023. Born Bernard John Williams, Jr. to the late Bernard, Sr. and Rose (Kaiser) Williams in Racine, WI on April 3, 1946.

Bernard, or Bernie as he is affectionately known, graduated from St. Catherine’s High School in 1964. Bernie later earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Carthage College.

On August 9, 1969 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Racine, WI, Bernie was united into marriage to the former Linda Lequia.

Bernie worked for Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company where he retired from at the young age of 51. Bernie also worked as an Accountant for many, many local Wisconsin Companies.

Bernie was a member of the Racine Kiwanis, Knights of Columbus LG#1647 of St. Francis De Sales Parish, and was a very active member of Sacred Heart Church and School when he and Linda lived in Racine. In 2008 Bernie and Linda decided to make the move from the City of Racine to Lake Geneva to be closer to their grandchildren.

Bernie loved going out for breakfest, a good game of cards, to shoot a game of pool, to travel, to leave the house in one car and come home with something totally different, or to play 18 holes of golf whenever it was possible. Bernie would never pass up a chance to spend time with his family and friends. In Bernie’s words he was always “Living the Dream”.

Bernie is survived by his favorite wife of 53 years, Linda; Bernie is also survived by his favorite daughter, Becky (Ryan) Derrick; his favorite granddaughter, Emma; and his favorite grandson, Billy. Bernie is also survived by his sister, Barbara Kortendick of Sturtevant; brothers-in-law: Ron Hibbard and Gary (Denise) Lequia all of Racine, WI. Bernie is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Bernie was proceeded in death by his parents, Bernard, Sr. And Rose, his siblings: Roberta, Jane and Raymond.

Visitation for Bernie will be held on January 27, 2023 from the hours of 4:00 p..m till 7:00 p.m. in the main chapel of Derrick Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday January 28, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, WI. A short visitation will also be held in church from 10:30 a.m. till the time of service on January 28, 2023.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy Bernie’s family has asked that you donate in his name to either Aurora at Home Hospice or a charity of your choice. To sign the online guest register please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com. Derrick Funeral Home of Lake Geneva is more then honored to be assisting Bernie’s family.