April 20, 1933—March 28, 2023

LAKE GENEVA—Berdina “Dena” Hansen, passed away on May 28, 2023, at the age of 90, in her home in Lake Geneva, surrounded by the love of her family.

Dena loved life, was devoted to her family and was a stranger to no one. Dena was a proud life-time resident of Lake Geneva. Soon after graduating high school, she married the man she loved deeply, Martin “Bub” Hansen.

Bub and Dena were married for 67 years. Neither of them had much when they got married except the desire to create a better future and family. If you asked Dena what her greatest achievement in life was, she would confidently say raising her five children, which later provided her with nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

Dena spent a few years working at her husband’s station, Bub’s Broadway Service Station in Lake Geneva. Dena’s favorite times with Bub was on their special date day to the casinos. Their love for each other was genuine and eternal.

As a Domestic Engineer of the Hansen household, she fulfilled her roles with joy and passion. Her love and acceptance turned their house into a home to all who walked in. The Hansen home was a place where all her children’s friends wanted to hang out. She would spend days making an ice rink in her backyard and would always make sure fun was had by all.

Dena was often referred to as the “glue” of the family that kept everyone together. Her exceptional home cooked meals, which were always catered to everyone’s preferences, always brought the family together. Being a committed mother to all, she volunteered as a room mom during her children’s school years. If the sun was out, Dena was hosting a picnic for friends and family, except if she was at Lake Geneva Beach.

Dena often shared stories and life lessons from her past hardships, parenting years and marriage. Those who experienced such stories would walk away inspired to be the best version of themselves and have peace of mind knowing that Dena would always be there to support them.

Dena was great at making long lasting memories for her grandchildren, from large Christmas gatherings to extravagant Easter egg hunts to special family dinners. She always went above and beyond for those she loved.

Dena enjoyed competing and winning awards at the Walworth County Fair for her tasty pickles, delicious baked goods and rare antiques. Dena was a member of Trinity Church in Pell Lake; previously she was a member of the Lake Geneva Lioness Club and The American Legion.

She had a competitive spirit and enjoyed all of the card clubs she was a part of, that is when she wasn’t causing trouble with her fellow Fagowie’s. Her summers volunteering at Mario’s fruit and vegetable stand were memorable. Dena’s presence was steadfast. From birthday parties and celebrations to sporting events and school activities for her kids and grandchildren, you could always count on her being there with a smile and a dish to share. Her cooking will be missed by all, but her continuous presence and love will never be forgotten.

Dena is survived by four children: Roxanne (Terry) Krohn, Mark (Trudy) Hansen, Valorie Hansen (Rich Page), and Stacy (Mario) Camalieri, all of Lake Geneva. She was preceded in death by her husband, Martin “Bub” Hansen, son, Marty (Peggy Cardiff) Hansen III, and her siblings: Carole Smith, Lorraine (Mag) Henry and Earl (Bumpy) Gleason. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Leah, Nicholas, Lucas, Holly, Rachel, Kelsey, Kori, Kaitlyn and Angelo, and 18 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of other expressions of sympathy the family has asked that you make a donation to the Trinity Church to the food pantry or to Good News Kenya. A link has been provided below for each.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Trinity Church in Pell Lake on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 10:00 a.m. till 12:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 12:00 .pm. Following the funeral service will be a luncheon, all are welcome. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

